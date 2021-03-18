Utility payments again accepted by phone

LOMPOC — The city of Lompoc’s utility payments are now being accepted by phone.

The city’s billing system is still not fully functional and online billing has yet to have been activated. The city hopes to have the new online bill payment system up and running soon, and will notify the public once billing is again fully functional, according to Samantha Scroggin, city spokeswoman.

Those who would like to make a payment over the phone can call 805-875-8255 or 805-875-8259.

“Customers are asked to be patient, as the city’s billing and treasury divisions have been experiencing a heavy influx of calls,” Ms. Scroggin said. “Payments are also being accepted via the drop box in the parking lot near the entrance to city hall, and by mail.”

Those looking to start or stop utility service during this time period can email utilityconnections@ci.lompoc.ca.us.

Due to the pandemic, there are currently no penalties for late utility bill payments and no utility disconnections.

The city is undergoing a critical phase in the transition to a new financial management system. A highlight of the latest phase in the transition to the new Munis Financial Management System will be an online payment portal with no fees for customers.

This transition marks one of the final phases in the implementation of the Munis Financial Management System, a process that began in 2017. The rollout is expected to be finalized in mid-2022, officials said.

For more information, visit www.cityoflompoc.com or visit the city’s social media channels.

— Mitchell White