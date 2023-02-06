Utility work to begin on Goleta road projects

Two highly anticipated City Capital Improvement Projects, the Ekwill Street and Fowler Road Extensions and Hollister Avenue Bridge Relocation projects, are getting closer to becoming a reality. Today construction work will begin to relocate utilities that are in conflict with the projects.

When completed, the Ekwill Street and Fowler Road Extensions and Hollister Avenue Bridge Relocation projects will provide new east-west access across Old Town Goleta, two roundabouts on Hollister Avenue at the interchange with State Route 217 and complete flood control capacity improvements.

With the upcoming utility relocation work, there will be traffic impacts on Hollister Avenue between State Route 217 and S. Kellogg Avenue for approximately four weeks beginning today. Alternating eastbound and westbound lane closures will be necessary to facilitate the relocation work. Construction work will take place Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Motorists are reminded to drive cautiously through the work zones and are encouraged to use alternate routes if possible.

More information about these projects can be found on the city website. For questions on the upcoming utility work, please contact Assistant Engineer Melissa Angeles at mangeles@cityofgoleta.org.

