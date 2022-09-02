Vaccination clinic temporarily canceled

LOMPOC — The weekly COVID-19 vaccination clinic at Lompoc Valley Medical Center is temporarily canceled due to the removal of authorization by the Food and Drug Administration for the current monovalent COVID-19 vaccines as booster doses for anyone 12 and older.

The Lompoc hospital will resume its public COVID-19 vaccination clinics when the proposed new bivalent vaccine is available and approved by the appropriate agencies. This is expected to occur by mid-September.

The FDA has currently authorized emergency use of the bivalent COVID-19 vaccines or updated boosters.

When the FDA approved these new bivalent vaccines, it also modified the emergency use authorization to remove the monovalent mRNA Covid-19 vaccines as booster doses for people 12 and older. The current monovalent COVID-19 vaccines are currently only approved for primary series doses, but not as boosters.

At this time, the bivalent vaccine is only approved as a booster. So any adult starting a COVID-19 vaccination schedule will receive the original, monovalent COVID-19 vaccine for their initial two shots.

Appointments to receive vaccines or boosters at LVMC’s vaccination clinics may be made at myturn.ca.gov.

— Katherine Zehnder