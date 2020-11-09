Vaccination event scheduled for Thursday in Guadalupe

GUADALUPE — A free flu-shot event is scheduled from 2 to 6 p.m. Thursday at Curation Foods at 4575 W. Main St. in Guadalupe. It is hosted by the Santa Barbara County Public Health Department, in collaboration with Curation Foods, Peoples Self Help Housing, the City of Guadalupe and the Little House by the Park.

All community members 3 years or older can receive a free flu shot, no insurance, identification or appointment required. The only thing needed is a face mask.

More free flu-shot events are planned throughout the county. Past events have brought over 3,700 community members.

Getting a flu vaccine protects the community, an especially important service during the COVID-19 pandemic. Fewer flu patients helps save limited medical resources for COVID-19 care.

It takes about two weeks after a vaccination for antibodies to develop, according to the Center for Disease Control and Prevention. Health experts recommend everyone six months and older get a flu vaccine.

To find locations offering flu vaccines, visit vaccinefinder.org.

— Annelise Hanshaw