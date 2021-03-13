Vaccination of educators ramps up

The Santa Barbara County Education Office expects first-dose appointments to be available to all staff assisting students in transitional kindergarten through 12th grade by the end of the month.

Lompoc Valley Medical Center administered 1,242 doses between March 4 and 6.

Cottage Health, Lompoc Valley Medical Center, Marian Regional Medical Center and Sansum Clinic each provided at least 284 doses this past week. Next week, several thousand vaccine appointments will be available at these locations.

The county education office will send invitations to educators near Lompoc Valley Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center. Educators can schedule an appointment for Cottage Health locations and other Santa Barbara County sites through myturn.ca.gov.

The vaccine manufacturer varies by location, and those receiving Moderna and Pfizer vaccines will schedule their second dose through the first provider.

Educators are also eligible through federal distribution partners like CVS and Walgreens.

Public health officials are working with local colleges to offer vaccines to staff.

