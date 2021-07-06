Vaccination rates beginning to level off

Delta variant becomes dominant COVID-19 strain in CA

What once was a race to get the population vaccinated is now a crawl toward immunity.

Santa Barbara County administered 149,027 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April, the busiest month for vaccination, and 31,890 doses in June.

Mid-May, the Pfizer-manufactured vaccine was approved for youth ages 12 and up, boosting the number of eligible residents.

Currently, 67.3% of Santa Barbara County residents 12 and older have received a dose, and 58.8% are fully vaccinated.

President Joe Biden set a goal to have at least one shot in the arms of 70% of U.S. adults by July 4th. The country fell short, with 67% of adults and 64% of those 12 and older with at least one dose.

Public health officials are deeming vaccination important as the highly infectious Delta variant becomes the dominant COVID-19 strain in California.

The California Department of Public Health released data Thursday showing that 35.6% of COVID-19 variants studied in June tested positive for the Delta variant. Only 5.6% of samples tested in May tested as Delta.

