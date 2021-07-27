Vaccine and/or testing mandate announced for state and health workers

Santa Barbara County detects 47 COVID-19 cases

Employees of the State of California and health care workers will soon be required to verify their vaccination status or undergo COVID-19 tests at least once per week.

Gov. Gavin Newsom announced the policy Monday, hoping to set an example for businesses and other states.

The state’s 246,000 employees will be subject to the mandate beginning Aug. 2, with testing added over the following weeks.

The health order for health care workers and congregate facilities, including jails and homeless shelters, will be distributed Aug. 9. Facilities will have a deadline of Aug. 23 to comply.

Workers in high-risk settings who choose to forego vaccination will be subject to testing twice weekly.

“The goal here is to encourage other businesses, other employers outside the healthcare setting to consider similar strategies to get vaccine verifications,” Gov. Newsom said in a press conference.

He clarified that school staff are not state employees.

The policies are in response to the highly contagious Delta variant and a plateauing vaccination rate, although the number of Californians receiving their first dose rose 16% last week.

Gov. Newsom said, “74.8% of all eligible Californians have received at least one dose, but there’s 25% of people that haven’t. And that’s our focus here today.”

In Santa Barbara County, 69.4% of eligible residents have received at least one dose.

The Santa Barbara County Public Health Department reported 47 new COVID-19 cases, bringing the county to a total of 323 cases still infectious.

Public health has recorded a cumulative 35,421 COVID-19 cases.

Santa Barbara detected the most cases Monday, with 11 new cases. It has a cumulative 6,681 cases of which 75 are active.

Lompoc confirmed seven new cases, bringing its total to 3,975 cases and 48 active cases.

Orcutt found six cases. It has a total of 1,912 cases and 14 cases still infectious.

The South County area containing Montecito, Summerland and the city of Carpinteria counted five new cases. Its new total is 1,443 cases of which 14 are still infectious.

The following areas also reported daily cases: Goleta, four cases (1,890 total, 31 active); Isla Vista, three cases (1,366 total, 14 active); the unincorporated area of the Goleta Valley and Gaviota, three cases (1,285 total, 23 active); the Santa Ynez Valley, two cases (1,103 total, 31 active); Santa Maria, two cases (11,788 total, 47 active).

The geographic locations of four daily cases are pending.

Santa Barbara County hospitals are treating 16 COVID-19 patients of which three are in critical care.

email: ahanshaw@newspress.com