Vaccine deadline today

Today is the deadline to submit public comments to a committee reviewing a COVID-19 vaccine (Moderna) for infants through age 5.

The committee is the Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee, which will meet virtually at 8:30 a.m. June 15 to discuss the vaccine. The committee will submit its report to the Food and Drug Administration.

To submit a public comment, go to regulations.gov.

Comments received by today go to the committee. Comments received after today but by June 13 will be considered by the FDA.

— Dave Mason