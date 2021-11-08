Vaccine mandate put on hold

Court temporarily halts federal vaccine rule for larger businesses

The Biden administration’s vaccine mandate for businesses with 100 or more employees has been put on hold by a federal court.

By DAN MCCALEB

THE CENTER SQUARE EXECUTIVE EDITOR

(The Center Square) — The Fifth U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on Saturday temporarily halted the Biden administration’s vaccine mandate on private sector businesses with 100 employers or more, citing “grave” constitutional issues.

Ruling on lawsuits filed by Texas, Louisiana and Mississippi, as well as a Louisiana businessman seeking to prevent the mandate from taking effect, the appeals court issued a stay over constitutional questions.

“Because the petitions give cause to believe there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the Mandate, the Mandate is hereby stayed pending further action by the court,” the ruling reads.

The Biden administration rule would require vaccines by Jan. 4 for businesses with 100 or more employees.

