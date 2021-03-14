Vaccines bring us closer to normalcy

On Feb. 28, 2021, the News-Press reported that the FDA gave emergency authorization to the Johnson & Johnson vaccine. This fact is interesting because the vaccine has been quickly approved throughout the pandemic.

As a public health student from San Francisco State University, I understand that in order to vaccinate a big population, we need to order or have a large vaccine number.

My view is that increasing the number of vaccines is a good thing, because more people will be exposed to COVID-19 through controlled factors rather than non-controlled factors. What people don’t realize is that we have a large population and to go back to “normal” then the government and companies must quickly create and approve the vaccine.

Getting the vaccine can help bring the country to go back to “normal.”

Alexis Moctezuma

Santa Barbara