Vaccines should be a matter of choice

Is forcing everyone to get COVID-19 vaccines a good or bad idea?

I am in favor of getting the COVID-19 vaccines, especially for seniors and adults who have serious medical issues. However,I believe it should be an individual choice.

Is forcing everyone to get the shots appropriate, constitutional and wise? For starters, I worry about giving the vaccines to children, 5 years old and up. We simply do not know what the long term effects will be. It is one thing to vaccinate adults, but children and adolescents have their whole life ahead of them.

Recently, it has been documented that adolescent males are having adverse heart reaction to the shots.

And the FAA recently announced it would delay its decision on giving the Moderna vaccine to adolescents. Sweden and Finland did the same.

Then too, what about the people who have already had COVID? They have stronger and longer immunity than from the vaccines. Why are they being forced to get the “jab”? It does not make sense.

Finally, I do believe some people have religious reasons to not get vaccinated. Those reasons should be honored.

Going forward, as a nation, we need to have a transparent, common-sense discussion about all things COVID. Without government indoctrination.

Our first priority should be, do no harm. A second priority is being truthful. Otherwise, the public’s confidence in vaccine programs and the medical establishment, will drop like a rock.

Don Thorn

Carpinteria