VADA to host evening of art, food, wine and music

Santa Barbara High School’s Visual Arts and Design Academy will host its annual fundraiser, VADA Draw, on April 22.

The evening of art, food, wine, music and socializing will take place from 7 to 10 p.m. at the Maune Contemporary Art Gallery, 1309 State St., Santa Barbara.

The highlight of the event is the raffle, which guarantees that guests leave the event with a piece of art in hand. Artwork for the raffle has been donated by Santa Barbara artists and VADA supporters throughout the country. It is displayed during the event, where people can meet local artists.

“I am thrilled to say that while everyone leaves the ‘VADA Draw’ as a winner with a piece of art, it’s truly our students who benefit the most from this extraordinary event,” said Daniel Barnett, the VADA director. “Your attendance and support play a vital role in sustaining and nurturing our one-of-a-kind public school arts education program.

“Together, we not only foster the growth of individual artists but also create a vibrant community for artists of all backgrounds. Join us at the VADA Draw, and help us continue to make a lasting impact on the lives of our talented students.”

Tickets range from $50 to $150 and can be purchased at www.vadasbhs.org/the-vada-draw.

