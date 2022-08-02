VALDEZ, Alfonso L.

05/26/1943 – 07/27/2022

Born the third of nine siblings in Calvillo Aguascalientes, Mexico. He had only the chance to get through fourth grade. He left school and had to begin working to help the family. At nine years old he hustled and bustled through his formative years and always made sure to protect his siblings and help provide for his younger brothers and sisters. He decided at the ripe age of 21 to make a leap of faith and go to the U.S. He came to find a “better” life and send money back to his mom and dad in Guadalajara from where he ultimately settled for over 55 years in Santa Barbara. It was during that time that he found and worked his way into the heart of the love of his life that would become his wife of 49 years, Maria Luisa Valdez. With hard work, love, and determination they laid a beautifully strong foundation for their children Alfonso, Jaime and Annel. A life formed and centered around love, devotion, and joy that continues to this day.

Innumerable reunions with family and friends were the hallmark of his life well lived. Hard work was always a signature of the family. Thirty plus years in construction work provided a different opportunity generated through the Laborers 591, introduced by his cousin and longtime supporter, Aurelio Torres.

Beyond the work, came a love of the game of golf that connected him to countless people from all walks of life and cemented a bond with his sons that can never be replaced. His love for his wife precluded all serious conversations because he recognized the importance of her partnership even until his last days, he unselfishly gave credit to the principal role she played in their success and the upbringing of their children and generations to follow. His soft spot was a unique relationship with his daughter, a.k.a. La Negra or as he would say his baby. Among all things important to him, his grandchildren in many ways brought him his greatest joy. He leaves behind a legacy of friends, family, and ability. Those who were fortunate to know him, felt not only special but loved. He will be sorely missed by many but will equally be remembered as the person that made them

feel special.

His wife Maria Luisa, sons Alfonso and Jaime, daughter Annel, daughter-in-law’s Grace and Kelli, and grandchildren Diego, Mia, Valeria, Eliana, Amiya, and Vida were physically present at his passing along with prayers and genuine sentiment from direct and indirect family and will forever be grateful for the life lived and the example he provided of what a life well-lived truly means. As he said on more than one occasion, he won in this game called life. Yes, Alfonso, that you did.

Viewing/Rosary Tuesday, August 2nd at St. Raphael’s Church starting at 6pm.

Funeral Mass Wednesday, August 3rd at St. Raphael’s Church 10am.