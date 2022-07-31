VALENCIA, Ramona

Ramona Valencia was born October 31st 1935 and passed away peacefully with her loved ones by her side Sunday July 24th 2022. She was a loving caring mother, sister, daughter, Tia, and friend, but most importantly a Nana to her five grandchildren and her four great-grandchildren. Ramona “Mona” was born at the Goleta Valley Hospital but was a SB native and lived in Santa Barbara her whole life. Ramona started working at a young age, at different orchards doing walnut picking and doing other various agriculture work. Later in life when she became a Nana her passion and what she enjoyed most was being a teacher’s aide at every elementary school her grandchildren attended. She was a loving and caring woman and always made sure everyone that left her home was fed and happy. Nana’s house was always so comforting. Everyone that knew her, knew that she liked to have a good time, every party, every bbq, any special events she was always there ready to make her potato salad and have a fresh warm batch of homemade flour tortillas. She loved music, dancing and drinking her wine, but more than anything her love for her children, family, and grandchildren was truly unconditional. She was the best Nana. The memories that we all have created with her will forever be in our hearts she will be greatly missed and was the matriarch

of our family.

Ramona Valencia was survived by her 3 children, Michael Valencia, Andy Valencia, and Suzanne Valencia, along with her 5 grandchildren, Angela, Brianna, Nissa, Mia, Ixzel and her 4 great-grandchildren, Mireya, Brian, Abigail and Thomas.

We welcome all her family and friends to join us for her services Monday, August 1; viewing and Rosary at the Guadalupe Church at 7pm; Tuesday, August 2, 10am is the funeral mass at the Guadalupe church followed by her burial at the

Calvary Cemetery.

Flower arrangements can be sent to the Guadalupe church.