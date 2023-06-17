VALENCIA, Tom

Tom Valencia, 82, of Eugene, Oregon passed away on December 23, 2022. He was born on September 1, 1940, in Santa Barbara, CA. Tom was a sociable person who made friends wherever he went and never met a stranger. He loved football and was an avid fan of the 49ers. In his free time, Tom enjoyed fishing for bass in rivers or salmon, halibut, and crab in the ocean, He also loved camping and fishing weekends with his wife, Marilyn, and their family and friends in Seward, Alaska.

Tom graduated from Santa Ynez High School in 1960 and attended Santa Barbara City College after graduation. He began his career at Swissport in ground support and worked his way up to duty manager for Continental Airlines. He later became a contract liaison for international airlines. Tom retired in June 2006.

Tom is survived by his wife of 23 years, Marilyn, their blended family, Matthew, David Norman, Greg Norman, Kisandra Linea, Michael Crawford, Brian Crawford, brother, Jimmy Valencia, and sister Bernadine Ann Hernandez. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, eleven grandchildren, and two great-grandchildren. Tom was predeceased by his twin brother, Timmy Valencia, Lawrence (Larry) Crawford, and Tamara Crawford.

A graveside interment will be held on June 23, 2023, at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard, CA, at 11:30 am. Pastor Jess Knauft will officiate, and a BBQ luncheon will follow at the home of Bob and Adele Byrd in Buellton. Donations may be made to St. Jude’s Children Hospital, Cancer Research Institute, or any charity of your choice in Tom’s name.

Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors