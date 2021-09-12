VALENTE, Joseph Benedict, Sr.

Joseph Benedict Valente, Sr. passed away on August 27, 2021.

Born in Rutland, Vermont on February 8, 1941, to parents Louis Valente and Eva Mary Nealon, Joe would forever refer to California as his home. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Sharon Brown Valente.

Joe leaves behind his children, Joseph B. Valente Jr. of Brownsville, VT and daughter Jill Valente of Charlotte, NC; and grandchild, Julieta Valente of Charlotte, North Carolina.

His life, accomplishments and heart of gold will be celebrated in Vermont.

A full obituary may be read at www.kepnerfh.com.