Valentine artistry

Westerlay Orchids sponsors art challenge

“Win Your Love” is the title of this large bowl of standard Phalaenopsis Orchids as well as the Bramble and Darling.

To celebrate Valentine’s Day this Sunday, Westerlay Orchids is inviting people to an art challenge that showcases their artistic style and benefits a local charity or recipient of their choice.

“Anyone who is a California resident can create their version of the three arrangements of Westerlay Orchids that are shown with this article,” said Jeff Karpman, director of sales and marketing at the company on Via Real in Carpinteria.

The arrangements, which are created with Phalaenopsis Orchids, are named “Wind in My Sails,” “Win Your Love” and “Brambling Love.”

“Entries can be any type of artistic medium — a drawing, a painting, black-and-white or in color. There is no size requirement,” said Mr. Karpman.

COURTESY IMAGES

Decorated with a heart, this arrangement of white Darling Phalaenopsis Orchids is titled “Wind in My Sails.”

The word “LOVE” is tucked into this arrangement of Brambling Phalaenopsis Orchids, which is titled “Brambling Love.”

Photos of the work must be sent to retail@westerlayorchids.com by midnight on Sunday.

“Three winners will each receive two boxes of orchids — one to keep and one to donate to a local charity or recipient of their choice. It could be a hospital, a first responder, a family member in isolation — something to show gratitude or lift their spirits,” said Mr. Karpman.

He will be one of the judges, along with Grace Hanna, e-commerce specialist at Westerlay, and Leigh-Anne Anderson, publicist for the company.

“The artwork will be featured on the Westerlay Orchids Instagram, and it will also be displayed in the retail showroom at 3504 Via Real in Carpinteria, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

“We can’t wait to see what people come up with,” said Mr. Karpman.

email: mmcmahon@newspress.com