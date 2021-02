COURTESY PHOTOS

This necklace is among the handcrafted items during a Valentine’s Day market at Poppies in Ojai.

The market includes creations such as this craft bowl.

OJAI — The Poppies Second Sunday Art Market will feature a market on Valentine’s Day, offering handcrafted items and gifts from local artists.

The market will be held outside of Poppies Art and Gifts on 322 Matilija St. in Ojai from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Feb. 14. Featured artists include Susan Bruce, Jim Bruce, Allie Hanson and a number of others. Masks are required at the market.

— Madison Hirneisen