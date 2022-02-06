Valentines with a new twist

Bob’s Well Bread Bakery offers holiday breads, cookies and pastries

Bob’s Well Bread Bakery in Los Alamos and Ballard offers alternatives to the usual Valentine’s Day chocolates.

Chocolates and flowers may be the traditional symbols for Valentine’s Day, but Bob’s Well Bread Bakery in Los Alamos and Ballard offers a new twist with its holiday breads, cookies and pastries.

The iconic bakery and restaurant, which is owned by Bob Oswaks, is presenting its Valentine’s Day specialties for preorder or in-house dining with the help of Chef David Jeffers, head baker Scott Smith and chef de cuisine David Jeffers.

Valentine’s Day baked specialties include heart-shaped Linzer Tarts, heart-shaped Strawberry Pastries, Signature Levain and Ciabatta as well as the full menu of café favorites.

Preorders are requested for the specialty breads and pastries and will be available to walk-ins as long as the supply lasts. Holiday specials are offered from Friday through Feb. 14 during normal operating hours. Pre-orders will be accepted with credit card information by emailing info@bobswellbread.com by the end of the day on Thursday.

Onsite dining on the patio is also offered from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Los Alamos and 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Ballard. The kitchen for café items closes at 3 p.m. at both locations.







Bob’s Well Bread Bakery offers onsite dining in Los Alamos and Ballard.

Same-day customers can use online ordering by visiting www.bobswellbread.com, selecting the pickup location and saving some time in line. All orders will be available for pickup only at the store where the order is placed.

Bob’s Well Bread Bakery is located at 550 Bell St. in Los Alamos and 2449 Baseline Ave. in Ballard.

Since its inception in 2014, locals, travelers and journalists alike have embraced Bob’s Well Bread Bakery artisan breads and bakery.

“Our family is committed to products that are hand-made with only the finest ingredients and natural starters,” said Mr. Oswaks. “No added preservatives will be found in any of our baked items, and we strive to source ingredients locally, using farmers and growers who practice the purest growing initiatives.

“Our family is committed to products that are hand-made with only the finest ingredients and natural starters,” said Bob Oswaks, Bob’s Well Bread Bakery.

“We allow the loaves to take their time and practice old world European traditions and techniques to make the very best breads and baked goods possible,” he said.”Our commitment to being ‘well bread’ means doing good things, supporting the community and donating what we don’t sell to local food banks. These practices showcase Los Alamos and the Central Coast and have elevated the region to a respected culinary destination.”

Bob’s Well Bread Bakery has been featured in numerous publications, including Travel + Leisure’s “15 Amazing Small Town Bakeries;” Winemag.com, “Foodie’s 5 Must See Wine Country Destinations” Sunset Magazine, “The Best of Wine Country,” Condé Nast Traveler and Food & Wine.

