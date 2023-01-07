Values win out

Kirk Cameron, who wrote a children’s book about Christian values, was refused venues in which to read it.

It was deemed “inappropriate” for youth at libraries where drag queens regularly read pornography to toddlers. Too controversial, the libraries said, too upsetting to agnostic socialists. One religion is fine; the other strictly banned. Naturally this is immoral and illegal, not to mention scary, and the libraries had to relent to unexpected public outcry.

The Cameron event broke attendance records.

Derrick Harrison Hurd

Santa Barbara