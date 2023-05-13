VAMPOLA, Cheryl

Santa Barbara- Cherish life. Cheryl Vampola, a San Francisco native was born fifth in a family of ten brothers and sisters. She moved to Santa Barbara in 1975. While at university, she met her devoted husband and together they created a new home and poured their hearts and love into raising four children.

Cher was a loving mother and sister, a committed teacher and a caring grandmother. She provided passion and purpose to the life of her best friend and husband of 44 years. She devoted herself to education and supported the community’s youth through her work and volunteering.

Cher passed into God’s gentle hands on May 9, 2023, after a long battle with cancer. She is survived by husband John, children Kenneth, Stephen, Lisa, and Kathleen and nine grandchildren. Services to be held in the coming week at St. Raphael

Catholic Church.