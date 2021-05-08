VAN DE PUTTE, Audry G.

It is with great sadness that the family of Audry G. Van De Putte announces her death from cancer on April 20, 2021. She was 87 years old, born in Kearney, NE on September 3, 1933.

She was preceded in death by her daughter Diane E., mother Dorothy G. Allen of Santa Maria, CA, husband James H., grandson Joshua M. Koch of Olean, NY, brother Robert C. Allen of Tugun, Australia and son in law, Ronald J. Poulos of Somis, CA.

She is survived by five children, Debra G. McCrea, James H .Van De Putte, Vicky M. and son-in-law, Tony M. Koch of NY, Janus L. Van De Putte, Tammi J. and son-in-law, Jose M. Valdez of NM, seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandchild, niece and nephew, Samantha McCaw and Robert Allen of Australia and half-sister Joan Guido of Burbank, CA.

Audry lived most of her lifetime as a resident of VAFB and Vandenberg Village, CA. She enjoyed the New York Times’ crossword puzzles, gardening, and a beer now and then and participating in the schools and activities of her six children, sometimes which included three different schools at once. She volunteered at Buena Vista elementary and Cabrillo Sr. High schools and was employed at the Youth Center of VAFB, the Vandenberg Village Inn, The Lompoc Warehouse, Lompoc Public Library and Lompoc Walmart.

She touched many lives in her 87 years and she will be missed beyond words.

Her final resting place will be the Dudley-Hoffman Memory Gardens (block 30 B5) in Santa Maria, CA.

We’d like to thank the Assisted Hospice team of Santa Barbara, CA.