VAN DYKE, Martin Andres

Mar 21, 1953 – to January 3, 2022

Marty was born in Santa Barbara, CA to Chester and Catherine Van Dyke.

Marty and his younger sister were raised in Santa Barbara. He and his family spent many years living at 1929 Bath Street and this was the center point of Marty’s life until his marriage.

Marty was a proud Santa Barbara High School Don (graduating in 1971). For all 4 years, Marty played football as an offensive tackle, and also played basketball.

In high school, Marty was also part of the Nat’l Car Guy Assn. and owned his own “jacked up” Buick Skylark and Chevy Nova. He continued his love of cars and passed this passion down to his son, Andrew.

Marty worked at the gas station with Johnny Butera (across from Mackenzie Park) and later at Pepe Delgado’s.

Marty joined the Santa Barbara Police Dept. in 1974, at the same time as high school best friend, Gary Kerwood. They both started as reserves and eventually joined the SBPD full-time. Marty was with the SBPD for 10 years, and ended his career there as Rangemaster before transferring over to the Santa Barbara Fire Dept. (on Carrillo Street) as an arson/fire investigator, where he worked until his retirement in 2003.

Marty had many friends and colleagues at the SBPD and SB Fire Dept. who valued his sense of humor, investigative skills and basketball prowess.

Marty was honored with the Thomas Guerry award in 2005 for “excellence in law enforcement in Santa Barbara County.”

He met his wife, Linda, when she was working as a reserve officer for the Police Dept and they married in 1983. They moved to Lompoc in 1987 where they became part of the community and raised their children.

Marty and Linda were very involved with their kids various sports activities Ð Pop Warner football, baseball, water polo and high school football. Marty and Linda were part of a strong community of parents who supported all of their “collective” kids in numerous Lompoc sports. Marty had many Lompoc kids that he helped raise and nurture, and was “Papi” to Sarah, Marie, Bella and Alex.

This same group of friends had many annual camping trips to El Capitan and Refugio Beach.

One of Marty’s favorite pastimes was telling stores and BBQ’ing for family and friends.

Marty was preceded in death by his beloved Linda. After Linda’s death, he resumed his hobby of fishing and he had recently purchased a 2nd home in Bishop.

Marty is survived by his 4 children, Charlie (Carolina), Kathleen (Ben), Amanda (Caleb) and Andrew (Alexis) and 12 grandchildren. Marty will be sorely missed by his younger sister, Terri (Mike) and their children.

Services will be held at Starbuck-Lind, in Lompoc, at 4pm on Friday, January 14th and burial services will be held at the Lompoc Evergreen Cemetery at 9am on Saturday, January 15th.