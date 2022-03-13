Van Gogh-inspired exhibit on display through April 2

The three galleries of La Cumbre Center for Creative Arts (LCCCA) – Illuminations, The Fine Line and The Elevate Gallery – are inviting the community to participate in a juried exhibition of works by local artists inspired by Vincent Van Gogh.

On March 18, there will be a reception for the artists in all three galleries from 5-7 p.m.

“This will be an agglomeration of professional artist’s work and engaged community members that should invite discussion,” said Marie Arnold, fine artist at the Fine Line Gallery.

The community-wide event, presented in partnership with the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, is intended as a celebration of the museum’s exhibit, “Through Vincent’s Eyes: Van Gogh and His Sources.”

The galleries are open from 1 p.m. through 6 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

In addition, LCCCA Galleries are inviting young aspiring artists to participate in a children’s workshop where they have the opportunity to express their artistic vision. The workshops, also inspired by the work of Van Gogh, are set for March 20, with two 45-minute sessions planned. The first will take place from 3:30-4:15 p.m. and is intended for children ages 5-7. The second will be from 4:30-5:15 p.m. and is aimed at children ages 8-12. A $15 supply fee is required for either workshop.

The workshops are limited to 24 students and require registration. To register, go to https://tinyurl.com/3njnh3jd. Payments can be made to Venmo @LaCumbreCenter-forCreativeArts.

For more information, contact Felice Willat at felicewillat@gmail.com or by calling (310)600-6233.

– Staff report