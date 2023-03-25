VAN WIE STONEY, Pamela

Well adored Santa Barbara educator, businesswoman, community volunteer, and devoted wife, mother, grandmother and friend, Pamela Van Wie Stoney, passed away March 20, 2023, after a courageous and miraculous battle with CNS cancer for over 12 years. Pam was born June 1, 1940, in Glendale, CA to Marybelle and Ralph Spencer Van Wie where she enjoyed dancing and teaching ballet. She was a Golden Dragon! A loyal alumna of Glendale High School, she met annually with her High School friends. Attending UCSB brought her to Santa Barbara where she was an active sorority member and cheerleader, graduating in 1962 with a major in Elementary Education. She served her alma mater as a 6 year member of the UCSB Alumni Association Board of Directors and served as an advisor to her Chi Omega sorority chapter for many years.

Pam was a teacher at Roosevelt School, St. Michael’s Nursery School, and Monte Vista School in addition to owning 2 Hallmark Shops. The Courthouse Docents, Assistance League, and P.E.O. Chapter IJ were supported by her leadership skills far into her retirement. She enjoyed travelling the globe with friends and family. Pam is lovingly survived by her husband John, son Todd (Sylvia) Stoney, daughter Lisa (Brendan) Busse, and grandchildren Shaye and Colton Busse and Sara Stoney. Special thanks to the staffs at Cottage Hospital, Sansum Clinic, and Serenity House, plus Dr. Mukul Gupta and Dr. Alois Zauner. In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society. Celebration of Life will be held April 13th, at Harry’s Plaza Cafe, Santa Barbara from 3-5 PM.