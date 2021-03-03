Vandenberg colonel to deliver address

Col. David A. Rickards of the U.S. Space Force will deliver the State of Vandenberg Air Force Base address at noon Thursday during a Zoom meeting of the Lompoc Valley and Santa Maria Valley chambers of commerce.

Col. Rickards is director of staff for the 30th Space Wing and Western Range of the U.S. Space Force at Vandenberg. He will discuss the Air Force base’s accomplishments of 2020 and upcoming changes in 2021.

According to a news release, highlights will include:

— The Sentinel-6 mission conducted by SpaceX this past November.

— U.S. Space Force’s efforts during its second year. The first Field Command, Space Operations Command (SpOC), has officially been established.

— An active launch schedule in 2021, with both new test launches, as well as more commercial space lifts.

Registration is required for the online session, which opens at 11:30 a.m. The address will begin at noon.

The program is free for members of the Santa Maria Valley and Lompoc Valley chambers. Nonmembers pay $20.

To register, go to santamaria.com/events/details/2021-state-of-vafb-address-40833?calendarMonth=2021-03-01.

— Dave Mason