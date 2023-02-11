Vandenberg conducts test of Minuteman III

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched at 11:01 p.m. Thursday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The purpose of the ICBM test launch program is to validate and verify the safety, security, effectiveness and readiness of the weapon system, according to Air Force Global Strike Command.

Col. Bryan Titus, Space Launch Delta 30 vice commander, was the launch decision authority.

“The Airmen and Guardians who perform this vital mission are some of the most skillfully trained and dedicated personnel in America’s Air and Space Force,” Col. Titus said in a news release. “These test launches demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent.”

— Katherine Zehnder