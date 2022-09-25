VANDENBERG, Jacobus Gerardus

Jacobus Gerardus “Jacques” Vandenberg was born in Amsterdam, Netherlands on November 17, 1937. He passed away peacefully at the Serenity House in Santa Barbara on September 10, 2022 with his wife Johanna of 63 years by his side. He immigrated to the United States in December of 1967 with his wife and kids to pursue the American Dream. His destination was Big Bear Lake, CA. He worked as a cabinetmaker, learned the trade and opened his own cabinet shop after 20 years of building custom cabinets. He spent a brief period selling real estate, then he opened a ski rental business with his son Ben. After many successful years in that business he retired and moved to Santa Barbara, CA in 2007. Jacques enjoyed boating, skiing, tennis, being outdoors and traveling with his wife Johanna as well as many ski trips with his friends and family. He had a soft spot in his heart for kids and was a junior coach for many in soccer, skiing and judo for many years in the Big Bear Valley. He is survived by his wife Johanna, son Ben and wife D’Arcy, grandsons Hudson and Hampton of Eden, Utah, his daughter Karin and husband Connie, granddaughter Tiffany and great-grandson Axel of Santa Barbara, CA, his sister Lidia Hoogendyk of Lake Havasu City, AZ, nephews Rick and Bob Hoogendyk of Big Bear Lake, CA and many nieces and nephews in the Netherlands. There will be a celebration of life for Jacques in November.