Vandenberg performs missile test

Unarmed ICBM travels from Santa Barbara County to Marshall Islands

AIRMAN 1ST CLASS RYAN QUIJAS / U.S. AIR FORCE

An operational test launch of an Air Force Global Strike Command unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was conducted Wednesday morning from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile was launched at 5:11 a.m. Wednesday from Vandenberg Space Force Base.

The missile was equipped with one test re-entry from aboard the Airborne Launch Control System. The test launch was conducted by a joint team of Air Force Global Strike Command airmen and Navy aircrew.

Vandenberg said the launch is part of routine activities designed to demonstrate that the U.S. nuclear deterrent is safe, secure, reliable and effective in deterring 21st-century threats. Vandenberg also said the test is intended to reassure America’s allies.

The ICBM’s reentry vehicle traveled approximately 4,200 miles to the Kwajalein Atoll in the Marshall Islands. Vandenberg said test launches such as this one verify the ICBM weapon system’s accuracy and reliability.

“Strategic deterrence is the most critical mission in our Air Force and the cornerstone of America’s defense,” said Gen. Thomas A. Bussiere, commander, Air Force Global Strike Command. “The foundation of our command and our ability to execute our mission is because of Striker Airmen, and I have full and unwavering confidence in their abilities.

“This test launch reinforces what our allies and partners already know — we’re always ready to defend the United States with combat ready nuclear forces anytime, anywhere, on order, to conduct global strike,” Gen. Bussiere said.

Vandenberg said the test launch is the result of months of preparation by various government partners. “The Airmen who perform this vital mission are some of the most skillfully trained and educated the Air Force has to offer,” Vandenberg said in a news release..

Airmen from the 625th Strategic Operations Squadron from Offutt Air Force Base, Nebraska, were aboard the U.S. Navy E-6 aircraft to demonstrate the reliability and effectiveness of the ALCS system, according to Vandenberg.

Airmen from the 341st Missile Wing at Malmstrom Air Force Base, Montana, were selected for the task force to support the test launch

“We have a unique ability to strike a target anywhere, at any time, should the commander-in-chief deem it vital to our national security and the security of our allies,” said Col. Chris Cruise, 377th Test Evaluation Group commander. “An Airborne Launch Control System test validates that capability, ensures we have redundancy in our weapons systems, and showcases the interoperability with our Navy counterparts.”

email: dmason@newspress.com