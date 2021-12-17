VANDERHYE, Matilda S.

Matilda, 101, beloved mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend died peacefully at her Samarkaand residence on el dia de La Virgen de Guadalupe, December 12, 2021. Matilda was born and and raised in Santa Barbara, CA and attended local schools. She worked numerous jobs at Polarize Ice Packing Company and Penta Laboratories. Matilda and her first husband, David Flores, bought Santa Barbara Pest Control which they operated for 25 years. Matilda served as the manager and accountant for the business during this time.

Matilda enjoyed dancing and watching musicals. She was predeceased by her first husband, David, and her second husband, Ted Vanderhye. She is survived by her 5 children: David, Frances, Sidney, Paul and Joseph; 10 grandchildren and 23

great grandchildren.

The Rosary service will be on Friday, December 17, 2021 at 10:00 a.m. at Holy Cross Catholic Church, followed by the celebration of the mass at 11:00 a.m. Weather permitting, the graveside will be at Calvary Cemetery following the mass.

Arrangements entrusted to Pueblo del Rey Funeral Services.