VANG, Margaret L.

Margaret Lukehart Vang, a Solvang resident, and formerly a Santa Barbara resident, died at Atterdag Village on Sunday, July 18, 2021. Margaret was 103.

Born Oct. 13, 1917, in Worthington, Minn., Margaret moved to Sioux City, Iowa, at about age six. She met Oliver Vang in Luther League, and they married in 1941. Oliver joined the Marines after Pearl Harbor and was stationed in the South Pacific, while Margaret worked as a secretary stateside. Following the war, they relocated to California, where Oliver worked in the neon sign business. Margaret continued to do secretarial work while raising three children.

Margaret returned to school and received a BA in cultural anthropology from UCSB in 1971. She worked two years at UCSB as Films and Lectures Coordinator. She then enrolled at San Diego State University, receiving an MA in social work in 1974. Margaret then became a licensed clinical social worker. She worked at Work, Inc., in Santa Barbara, for one year, then began working for Santa Barbara County Mental Health Services as a psychiatric social worker in 1975.

After retiring, Margaret continued to volunteer at homeless shelters and soup kitchens. She was very active at Trinity Episcopal Church. She spent her last 19 years at Atterdag Village of Solvang, where she attended Bethania Lutheran Church.

Margaret is survived by her son Paul Andrew, of Goleta; her daughter Barbara Louise Vang (Bruce Babcock) of Pasadena; her granddaughter Katrina Kuncl, of Arroyo Grande; and four great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son Robert David (June), and her husband Oliver.

Memorial contributions to any agency benefiting the homeless or mentally ill.

Funeral Service is Scheduled for Wednesday, July 28th at 11:00 am at Bethania Lutheran Church in Solvang. Private Interment at Oak Hill Cemetery in Ballard. Loper Funeral Chapel, Directors