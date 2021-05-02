VANHOOZER, Bonnie

Bonnie Vanhoozer (91), former resident of Santa Barbara, California, emerged from her decade-long fog of dementia into the bright radiance of her Lord Jesus Christ on April 24, 2021 in Libertyville, IL. Bonnie served for many years as office manager at several medical practices in Santa Barbara, and combined work with repeated visits to Scotland to visit her granddaughters during the eight years they lived in Scotland. She was preceded in death by her husband John, to whom she was married for 64 years; her parents, Edward Darrell Towery and Hattie Nance Towery, her sisters Lois (Luna) and Ruby (Ramsay), and her brothers Lee, Kerney, and Jack.

She is survived by her loving son Kevin, his wife Sylvie, and their two daughters Mary (son-in-law Joshua Rodriguez) and Emma. A memorial service will take place via live stream at 11:00 am Monday, May 3 at Church of the Redeemer in Highwood, IL. Interment will follow at Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery, Elwood, IL. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the Cure Alzheimer's Fund, 34 Washington Street, Suite 310, Wellesley Hills, MA 02481 would be greatly appreciated.