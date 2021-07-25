VANMETER-STEEL, Kimberly Ann

1/6/1968 – 5/25/2021

Santa Barbara – Kimberly A. VanMeter-Steel, 53, passed away, on May 25th 2021, after a hard fight with cancer, in her home with her mother and sister by her side. She was born January 6th, 1968, in La Mesa City San Diego County, Ca, the daughter of William Edward VanMeter and Mary Ann Ertl-Doop.

Kim attended Carpinteria High School, where she finished with the class of 1986. Kim was a hard worker and a go-getter in all that she did throughout her life. She worked as a waitress at a few different places but for the past 20 years you would find her serving at IHOP on Upper state street in the mornings and then at Harry’s in the evening. Her regular customers became the highlights of her work days, especially on the holidays that she spent serving them. Her love for others showed through her interactions both inside and out of the workplace. In a later chapter in her life, she met her husband Richard Steel, he was her traveling partner, from cruises on boats to cruising the Pacific Hwy with the Santa Barbara corvette club. After his passing Kim continued to travel with friends and family to keep his memory alive and to see the world one trip at a time, all while trying the amazing cuisine along the way. Kim’s smile could light up any room, her friends quickly became family and family was her first priority. She was a woman who loved everyone for who they were and never feared what others would think. Kim is and will forever be the life of the party and the best at picking out the best songs for the occasion. Cheers to her!

In addition to her husband, Kim was predeceased by her father and grandparents and uncles and her niece. Surviving in addition to her mother, Mary Ann Ertl-Doop, and stepfather Tracy Doop, are her sisters Christiaan VanMeter/Bailey, Kate Wilson/Doop, brother Travis Doop, niece Challis Charles and her son Nixon Charles, many aunts, uncles and friends.

The family will be holding a celebration of life for Kimberly on August 17th; please contact Mary Ann Doop at (805) 886-5453 for details.