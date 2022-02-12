Vaqueros allow fewest runs of season, but fall at Riverside

RIVERSIDE — The Santa Barbara City College softball team found itself Thursday in a tightly contested battle late in its road opener at Riverside, falling behind 3-2 in the bottom of the sixth inning. The Vaqueros, who have been exceptional in the final innings of games this season, were unable to extend the game, getting one runner on base in the top of the seventh before the Tigers picked up the final out.

Pitcher Lauren Indermuehle was in the circle for all six innings, striking out a pair of batters and giving up just two earned runs. Riverside also tacked on one run in the first and fourth innings.

SBCC got on the board in the top of the second. Indermuehle led off with a walk before stealing second. She then advanced to third on a wild pitch. Pitcher/outfielder Armani Garcia followed with a sac fly out to left field to bring Indermuehle home, making it a 1-1 game.

Trailing 2-1 in the fifth, the Vaqueros tied it up once more with a run from Mellanie Barth. The utility opened the inning with a walk and made her way to second on a sacrifice bunt by Mckinnzie Grossini. Catcher Naveah Freitas hit an RBI single up the middle two at bats later.

Facing two outs in the seventh, outfielder Natalie Depasquale singled to left field. After averaging four runs per seventh inning entering the day, the Vaqueros were held scoreless for the first time in 2022.

Santa Barbara is back in action on Friday for a road doubleheader at Santiago Canyon, beginning at 12:00 p.m.

