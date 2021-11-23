Vaqueros fall to LA Trade Tech

SANTA MARIA — The Santa Barbara City College men’s basketball team closed out the Home Motors Tournament on Sunday with an 83-71 defeat to LA Trade Tech.

For the second time this season, four different Vaqueros (3-5) scored in double-figures. Forward Adam Weingard led the team in scoring and rebounding, contributing 18 points (7-13 FG) and six boards.

Forward Tommy Condon (14 points) reached double-digits for the fourth straight game, getting to the line more than any other player where he hit 6-of-10 free throws. Off the bench, forward Billy Whitting set new season-highs with 13 points on 5-for-8 (62.5%) from the field to go along with five rebounds.

The Vaqueros never led in the game. They trailed by as many as 12 points in the first half and 15 in the second.

After an LATTC layup made it 28-16 with just over eight minutes to go before halftime, Santa Barbara had one of its best stretches of the day. The Vaqueros embarked on a 17-8 run which included six points from guard Wilfrid Nado. The Vallejo, CA native also scored in double-figures, finishing with 11 points and a perfect 6-of-6 mark at the foul line.

SBCC still trailed by three several minutes into the second half. Condon hit a three at the 16:22 mark off a Jaelen Bates assist to make it 46-43. However, the Beavers held the Vaqueros to just one field goal over the next four minutes and scored nine of the next 10 points to go back up by 11. They would ice the game late at the charity stripe.

Santa Barbara kept its three-point shooting (4-11 3FG) to a minimum, attempting its fewest threes of the year. That resulted in a 23-of-30 (76.7%) mark from the line, just one make shy of a season-best.

After the Thanksgiving break, SBCC will be back in action at the Monterey Bay Classic from Dec. 2-4. The Vaqueros face Monterey Peninsula at 5 p.m. Dec. 2.

