Vaqueros finish second again, claim another medal at WSC #2

The Vaqueros finished with a team score of 385, just seven strokes behind first place Canyons (378) and 13 ahead of third place Citrus (398).

Sophomore Ryan Gay had the best day of any Vaquero, carding a 74 to tie for third overall. It was the second straight competition that SBCC medaled, following Caleb Rodriguez and Murphy Scott’s third place finishes in WSC #1 at Canyons last Monday.

Rodriguez had another good outing, tying for sixth overall shooting a 76. He tied freshman Jacob Aaron for the second-best score on the team.

Vito Riccabona recorded Santa Barbara’s fourth-best score with a 79. Scott (80) and Finn Judge (84) rounded out SBCC’s lineup.

The Vaqueros will continue their season hosting WSC #3 next Monday, Feb. 20 at Alisal Ranch Golf Course.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com