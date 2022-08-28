Vaqueros open soccer season with home win

Opening its 2022 season against LA Harbor on Friday night at La Playa Stadium, the SBCC men’s soccer team used two first half goals to claim a 2-0 win.

The Vaqueros got out to a bit of a slow start as LA Harbor pressured their defense early. In the 4th minute, an incisive pass from the left wing had a Seahawk forward seemingly in a 1-on-1 with goalkeeper Will Haberfield, but defender Connor Coyle made a crucial play by sticking his foot in at the last minute to save a goal.

From there, the home side seemed to settle in, and the scoreline would reflect it.

Reigning WSC-North Offensive Player of the Year Bart Muns would notch his first goal of the year in the 24th minute on an assist by Joep Wouters Van den Oudenweijer. Forward Liam Wilder later doubled the Vaquero lead in the 38th minute.

SBCC’s defense wasn’t under a lot of pressure the rest of the way and Muns would secure a brace in the second half, scoring in the 78th minute after a poor LA Harbor handball in the box awarded the Vaqueros a penalty.

The Vaqueros will have some time off before their road opener at Taft at 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 6.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

email: sports@newspress.com