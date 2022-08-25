Vaqueros striving for deep playoff run in women’s volleyball

After a year off from competition, the SBCC women’s volleyball team quickly gelled last season, claiming 23 wins to tie for the program’s highest total in its last five campaigns and hosting two regional matches.

The Vaqueros will have experience on their side as they return four of their All-Western State Conference honorees to the Sports Pavilion floor in 2022. With its strong core still intact, the team has its sights set on a much higher target this time around.

“We were hungry as a team coming off the COVID year,” head coach Kat Niksto said. “We were a close-knit team with lots of depth at all positions. It was truly a magical year; one to remember and savor. We are smaller (in numbers) this year, but with our returning core and some new strong additions, our team goal is to make it to the State Championships weekend.”

Among the key returners is All-Southern Region and WSC Libero of the Year Jacelin McKie, who last year had five 20-dig performances and became the first Vaquero since 2015 to go for over 400 scoops, averaging 4.53 per set. Joining her are All-Conference First Team selections setter Emma Crabbe and middle Karoline Ruiz, along with All-WSC Honorable Mention Caroline McCarty.

“We have some amazing returning players. McCarty will be moving back to her natural position of opposite, which will be a huge asset for us this season,” Niksto said. “We have some talent I am really excited about on the pins, we have depth at the defensive specialist position, and we have a transfer middle who has a ton of hidden potential. I’m so excited to see how this new group comes together as one united team.”

Niksto is putting her squad to the test with a difficult non-conference schedule that pits the Vaqueros against nine playoff opponents in their first 10 matches. First up, a home rematch with Grossmont, the team which ended SBCC’s postseason run in four sets in the second round of last year’s CCCAA SoCal Regionals.

“I wanted to schedule the non-conference matches as tough as I could, and how better to start than against the team that ended your season last year?” Niksto said. “That being said, it’s only one game. We have a lot of exciting matches to look forward to.”

The fourth-year head coach prides herself on winning the serve-and-pass battle, and believes the Vaqueros have the depth and potential to be one of the best passing teams in the conference with an aggressive serving mentality.

“Every year is a new season, new team and new experience,” she said. “Last season was an amazing one, but that chapter has closed, and this team of 2022 is working hard everyday and is excited to write a new chapter of their own. I can’t wait to see what this season brings. No matter what happens early, the long term goal is to be playing volleyball in December.”

The new-look Vaqueros will get the chance to prove themselves starting this Friday against Grossmont at 5:00 p.m. at the SBCC Sports Pavilion. The following day, they will travel to the Bakersfield Quad Tournament to face Long Beach and Mt. SAC.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

