Vaqueros sweep LA Mission to become last undefeated WSC team

The No. 17 SBCC women’s volleyball team continued to roll on Wednesday at LA Mission, outlasting the Eagles in a thrilling third set to win 25-11, 25-16, 32-30.

The Vaqueros are now the last undefeated team during WSC play, improving to 9-7 overall, 3-0 conference while dropping LA Mission to 11-6, 2-1.

“We played a really clean first set. Excellent serving, strong passing and error-free attacking,” said head coach Kat Niksto. “Credit to LA Mission, they bounced back and put up a strong fight in the next two sets, pushing the third set all the way to 32-30! I was proud of how our team performed under that pressure, especially when I ran out of subs before the set finished!”

Sophomore middle blocker Karoline Ruiz had an excellent night attacking with seven kills on just nine swings and no errors for an outstanding .778 hitting percentage. It was the second time in her career that she has hit .750 or better.

Freshman outside hitter Callie Rule also played well, hitting at a .385 clip while racking up six kills on 13 swings. Libero Jacelin McKie and outside hitter Ava Guenther both had strong serving nights with three aces each.

Santa Barbara has now won five straight matches for the first time this season, having dropped just one set since Sept. 24. In 2021, SBCC enjoyed three separate five-match win streaks.

The Vaqueros will be back home next Wednesday, Oct. 12 for their next match against Moorpark at 6:00 p.m. The contest will take place on High School Volleyball Night, when all local high school players can attend the match for free.

Michael Jorgenson works in communications/media relations at Santa Barbara City College.

