VARGAS, Guadalupe Leonila (Zapata)

December 12, 1934 – May 8, 2023

It’s with great sadness that we announce that Lupe, our beloved mother, has passed away peacefully at home surrounded by loved ones.

Lupe, a native of Santa Barbara, was born at Santa Barbara General Hospital in 1934. She was one of eight children of Herbert and Leonila Zapata and was raised on the lower East Side on Haley Street across from what-is-known today as The Mill. Lupe attended Lincoln Elementary, Santa Barbara Junior High and graduated a “Don” of Santa Barbara High School in 1954.

After High School, Lupe worked at St. Francis Hospital’s kitchen before meeting Alfonso Vargas on a blind date set up by her sister, Rachel. Lupe and Alfonso were married on November 24, 1956, and briefly moved to Oceanside but soon returned to Goleta to raise their children: Alfonso (Al), Herbert (Herb), Rosa and Leticia (Letty). Lupe and Alfonso earned their living as proprietors of San Marcos Lanes Coffee Shop and Ricardo’s Restaurant. Both worked tirelessly their entire lives to provide for their family.

In 1985, Lupe and Alfonso moved to Rocklin, CA and stayed for 20 years before relocating to Ventura, CA in 2005, to live with their daughter, Letty, and her family.

• Lupe could have been a successful big-time gambler- she loved games, puzzles and was incredibly lucky. If you gave her a set of dice, she would roll doubles more often than not.

• Lupe believed fervently there was a “right” way to load a dishwasher.

• The strength of Lupe’s sneeze registered seismically.

• Lupe was a night owl.

• Lupe was kind, generous and didn’t hold a grudge.

• Lupe sang to herself when she was happy.

• Lupe’s latest passion was the Dodgers. You could hear her hoot n’ holler when the game was on. She was cheering for her team right until the end. We like to think that the homer that Mookie hit last week was on Lupe’s behalf.

She is reunited with her husband, Alfonso Vargas, who departed in 2005. She was preceded in death by Herbert & Leonila Zapata (parents); Herbert & Tito (brothers); Lilia & Ramona (sisters); Ryan Vargas (grandson).

She leaves behind: siblings- Rachel Franco, Mary Calles & Carlos Zapata; children- Alfonso Vargas (Misty Fetko), Herbert Vargas, Rosa Flores (Robert Flores), Leticia Vargas (James Keyser); five grandchildren- Jeremy, Christopher, Heather, Kellie, Megan, James; and six great-grandchildren.

In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association & Hospice in her honor would

be welcomed.

Rest in eternal peace Mama and we hope you are watching the game with Dad- Go Dodgers!