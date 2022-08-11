VASEK, Joseph Anton

The Lord called Joseph Anton Vasek home on July 22, 2022 with his loving family at his side at his Santa Ynez ranch.

Born in January 1933 in Akron, Ohio, the only son of Joseph Sr. and Lois Vasek, Joe was an avid boy scout and ultimately achieved the rank of Eagle Scout. His interests in his early years included sailing, hunting on his grandfather’s farm, and riding horses at a local stable – passions he continued to pursue throughout his life. He did his undergraduate studies at Ohio State University where he also completed medical school. He came west to do his residency at Los Angeles County University of Southern California Medical Center. In 1962, Joe began his anesthesia practice at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital where he remained for 20 years serving a term as chief of staff. Before retiring in 2003, he spent another 20 years at Santa Ynez Valley Hospital where he once again served as chief of staff. For many years, Joe was also on the boards of Wood Glen Hall and Los Padres Council, Boy Scouts of America. During this phase of his life and through his years of retirement, Joe gave generously and caringly to patients, friends, and family.

Joe’s was a life lived well. He loved horses and was a long time member of Rancheros Visitadores (1978), Santa Barbara Trail Riders (1976), and Los Rancheros Pobres. For years he organized the Rancho Alegre Rides benefitting the Boy Scouts. Riding the trails and gathering cattle near his ranch in central Oregon gave him many hours of pleasure as did his other pastimes of snow skiing, hunting, diving, sailing, hiking, river rafting, tennis, and trap and skeet shooting. When not doing sports, Joe read voraciously making him a true Renaissance man.

Joe is survived by his beloved family, his wife of 38 years Susan; his daughter Diana Vasek Vilicich and her children Trevor, Cassandra, and Cayman Vilicich; son John Vasek (Veronica) and their children Aden and Olivia Vasek; son Jeff Vasek (former wife Michelle Holland) and their children Kendall Vasek Jones and Grant Vasek; and grandson Jack Holland.

The family is grateful to Dr. Dascanio for his compassionate care, to hospice for their timely help, and to their many friends and his caregivers who supported Joe through his declining years.

Services will be August 20 at 11 a.m. at the Ranch Church, 800 W. Hwy. 246. A barbeque will follow. Dress is casual. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the RV memorial fund, Los Padres Council Boy Scouts of America, Hospice, or the

charity of choice.