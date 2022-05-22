VASQUEZ, Henry J.

Henry J. Vasquez passed away peacefully at home on May 11th at the age of 83. He was born August 16th, 1938 in Lompoc, CA. He played football and baseball for Lompoc High. He graduated from Lompoc High School-Class of 1957.

Henry proudly served in the United States Army. On the 30th of September, 1967 he was honorably discharged at S.P.5.

He is survived by his brothers Frank, Joe, Art and Richard; sister Lupe.

He will be greatly missed by all who knew him.

Services will be private.