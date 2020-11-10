VEGA, Mary “Connie”

12/9/23 – 10/23/20

onnie passed away peacefully into the arms of our Lord at the age of 96.

She worked at Kress Dime Store, Santa Barbara Nursery School and Franklin Children’s Center where she retired as a teachers aide. She also worked for Mitchell Homes for 15 yrs for Special Needs adults.

Connie is preceded in death by her husband Anthony, daughter Barbara Burkett, son Rick and grandsons Gary Burkett and Jay Palacios. Connie is survived by daughters Toni Mitchell (Dennis) Chris Espinoza (John) grandsons Anthony Palacios (John) Randy and Matt Huff (Ashleigh) as well as 9 other grandchildren and great-grandchildren, and her sisters Rufus Jacobs and Nellie Dally.

Graveside service was held at Calvary Cemetery, Santa Barbara, CA.