VEGA, Robert, Jr.

Our beloved brother, son, uncle,and husband passed away on October 8, 2021. He was born on August 23, 1961 to Camilla Herrera and Roberto Vega in Santa Barbara.

Bobby had a talent in building classic model cars and was very meticulous and detailed which earned him trophies for his creativity. Bob was also a good cook, my favorites were his “papas” (fries) and pancakes, he was the king of making papas. I will never forget that he was there for me and took care of me at an earlier time in my life when I needed care, he watched over me as a big brother should. Growing up I was referred to as Bobby’s little sister and I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Bobby leaves behind his sisters Lydia and Sonia, brothers Phil, Freddy, Fernando, and Joey, father Roberto Vega and all his nieces, nephews and cousins, he will be missed but not forgotten, and always loved.

Bobby was preceded in death by his loving mother, Camilla Herrera, brother Jesse Perez, Jr. And wife Maureen Lyman.

Services will be held at Our Lady of Sorrows, Rosary on Thursday, 10/21/2021 at 7pm, and Mass on Friday, 10/22/2021 at 10am, followed by burial at Calvary Cemetery.