Veggie-themed stories coming to Lompoc library

COURTESY PHOTO

Guests from the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile will appear Tuesday at a special event at the Lompoc Public LIbrary.

LOMPOC —The community is invited to enjoy a veggie-themed story time at the Lompoc Public Library on Tuesday with special guests.

Kicking off at 10:30 a.m., the event will feature special guests from Route One Mobile Farmers Market, the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile and representatives from Women, Infant and Children with County of Santa Barbara Public Health.

This free event will include stories, songs and crafts along with free health information provided by the Lompoc WIC office.

From 10 to 11:30 a.m., the Charlotte’s Web Bookmobile will be open for browsing, library cards and checkouts along with the Route One Mobile Farmers Market, which will have fresh, local vegetables available for purchase. Both vehicles will be in the library’s main branch parking lot, 501 E. North Ave.

More information about the Route One Mobile Farmers Market can be found on their website at www.sbcfoodaction.org.

Additional information about the WIC program can be found at www.countyofsb.org/1920/Women-Infants-Children-Program or by calling the Lompoc WIC office at 877-275-8805.

— Marilyn McMahon