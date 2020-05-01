Home Local Vehicle crashes into liquor store
Vehicle crashes into liquor store

by Mitchell White 0 comment
SANTA BARBARA No injuries were reported after a vehicle crashed into a building Thursday night in the 2200 block of Las Positas Road in Santa Barbara, authorities said.

Santa Barbara County Fire Department crews were dispatched to Las Positas Liquor, at 2283 Las Positas Road, at approximately 7:26 p.m. after the single vehicle crashed completely through the building and into the convenience store, said Capt. Daniel Bertucelli, fire spokesman.

The lone occupant was uninjured and no injuries were reported inside the store. Fire crews remained on scene for a time to assist the store owner and remove the vehicle. The county Building Department was en route to determine the extent of the damage and what the business would have to do to reopen, Capt. Bertucelli said.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

News-Press Staff Writer

