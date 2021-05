ISLA VISTA — A vehicle rolled off a cliff in the 6800 block of Del Playa Drive just past 11 p.m. Saturday. Upon arrival, firefighters did not find a patient.

The car landed 30-40 feet over the cliff, barely reaching the ocean.

The Santa Barbara County Fire Department sent two engines, a truck and a battalion chief. The vehicle was towed from the beach Sunday morning.

Law enforcement is investigating the incident.

— Annelise Hanshaw