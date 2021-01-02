VELASQUEZ, Margaret Julia (Saragosa)

6/19/1926— 12/24/2020

A union that was formed in heaven went full circle on December 24th when our mom Margaret joined the love of her life, our Dad who the lord had recently passed on December 3rd 2020.

Born to Graciano and Josefa Saragosa on June 19th, 1926 she was the second youngest of six sisters and three brothers. Margaret lived in just two homes here in Carpinteria her entire lifetime: her childhood residence on Cramer Road and the house she shared with our Dad for the past sixty-seven years. Together they raised two children: Reginald Ronald (Ronnie) and Valerie Lou (Melendez).

Sure, Mom always tagged along with dad to our games and activities, but it was things like always having breakfast ready in the morning and a four-sandwich lunch for later in the school day, not being allowed to walk out of the house with a single wrinkle on our clothes; as clean as you could get our athletic uniforms clean or new shoelaces. How mama used to clean somebody else’s house just to by us a new pair of shoes.

Friends were always (not just on Tuesdays) stopping by to enjoy some of Mom’s Tacos or her Rolled Chicken Taquitos which were once featured in the Santa Barbara News-Press food section. A fresh pot of beans, pan of Fideo and homemade flour tortillas rounded out our gastricly blessed childhood.

Pama, as she was called by her grandchildren, you and Papa set the bar of service to your family pretty high. We have no realistic aspirations of ever reaching that tier but a least have an example for which we live by and we can strive for.

Margaret is survived by her previously mentioned children — Ron Velasquez of San Diego and Valerie (Benjamin) Melendez of Carpinteria; Grandchildren — MMN1(SW) Reginald W. “Bubba” (Jolie) Velasquez USN South Carolina parents of Great-Grandchild Reginald Edward “REV”, Zachary Ryan, Raymond Gerald and Kiley Mae Velasquez San Diego; Sister Josephine Garcia of Santa Barbara as well as numerous nephews, nieces and Godchildren.

Due to Covid-19 a Private Funeral Mass will be held for Pama and Papa Saturday January 2, 2020 at 10:00 am at St. Joseph’s Church 1532 Linden Ave Carpinteria, with interment following at Carpinteria Cemetary.

A celebration of their lives and love will be held at a later date when we can all break bread together.