VELASQUEZ, Reginald Alphonso

“Pep” “Reggie”

On Thursday December 3rd, 2020, the angels welcomed in to their presence another servant of the lord. Our Dad, “Papa” to his immediate family and (“Pep,” “Uncle,” “Compa,” “Nino,” “Tio,” “Reggie”) to everyone else, has made it to his final resting place.

Born August 1, 1927 to Joseph and Lucy Velasquez, Papa attended Aliso School and Carpinteria Union High School where he played Football, Baseball and Track until duty to his country came calling. He enlisted in the Navy in 1944 while his 3, older brothers Joe (Chano), Tony (Dedoy) & Gerald (Vonnie) were already serving which gave their Mom a Four Star Flag! Papa was discharged in 1946 and when the Korean War commenced, Papa re-enlisted and served from 1950 through 1954. He served on various ships, but his longest and most loyal stint was aboard the Destroyer – U.S.S. O’Bannon.

It was during this time that he married the love of his life, Margaret J. Saragosa. As of November 22, 2020 they had been married for 67 years.

They raised two children Reginald Ronald and Valerie Lou (their caretaker in later years) who are forever grateful for the example he set and life’s teachings we learned. Regardless of the insignificance or distance of the activity — you were always there Dad. We know we can never pay you back but hopefully pay a part of it forward.

Besides attending his children’s events and later Grandchildren, he had two other passions.

Baseball — Hardball, Fast & Slow pitch softball. He played for his above mentioned ship’s team and was invited to play for the special services all-star team. Other clubs of note include the much written about Carpinteria Merchants, Santa Barbara teams Torkeys and the Annex as well Coastal Liquors of Carpinteria. Often, he was eldest person on the field by numerous years.

Volunteer work — from coaching little league, Boys Club football, Girls softball. Barbecuing, for Girls Club events to serving at Old Spanish Days dinners and cleaning cages at the Santa Barbara Zoological Society. He was on call for any fundraiser that needed help or a relative who needed some help with landscaping, basic electrical and plumbing work, or lay a concrete slab. You name it we could always call on our “Papa.”

He was devoted to his local parish — St Joseph’s Catholic Church, where he did set up and clean up for mass and other ceremonies he was an usher and Eucharistic Minister and spent numerous hours working the Taco Booth at the Annual Festival.

He was preceded in death by his above mentioned parents and brothers as well as Sister Rose Granada. He is survived by his sister Sally Macias of Oxnard, wife & our mom Margaret, Children Ron Velasquez of San Diego, and Valerie Melendez (Benjamin — son-in-law who is owed special gratitude for the unconditional love and comfort he gave to Papa) of Carpinteria. grandchildren; CPO MMN1 (SW) Reginald William (Jolie) parents of his great-grandson Reginald Edward “Rev” of South Carolina, Zachary Ryan, Raymond Gerald, Kiley Mae Velasquez of San Diego, and grand pups, Rex, Diamond, Max & Cookie.

Papa, your biggest worry and goal was to make it Heaven. Anybody that knew you would say you are “A first ballot” inductee to the Heaven’s Dads Hall of Fame!

We would like to extend our gratitude to Sarah House for the love and care they gave our Papa.

In lieu of flowers the family is requesting donations be made to Sarah House, 2612 Modoc Road, SB 93105 in Memory of Reggie Velasquez.

No services are scheduled as of now. It was Papa’s wish to be buried with the love of his life. A celebration of their love will be scheduled at a later date.