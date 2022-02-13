VENEGAS, Jason Matthew

8/13/1973 – 1/16/2022

With the deepest sorrow, our family grieves the loss of Jason, age 48 who passed away suddenly of heart failure at his residence in Santa Barbara. Jason was born at Cottage Hospital with his twin brother Joel, welcomed by parents Carol and Lewis Venegas. He attended local schools, graduating from Dos Pueblos High School. While residing in Santa Barbara, he took a hiatus for a couple of years with his older brother Jeff to work at Mammoth Mountain, living the outdoor life he loved. Returning to his hometown of Santa Barbara, he was employed at Granite Construction and spent his weekends boating at Lake Nacimiento with family and friends. Jason was a son, brother, uncle, and best friend.

Jason was a giver and always wanted the best for others. He was a great sounding board, always willing to lend a helping hand, witty with his nicknames, supportive, upbeat, positive, and genuinely caring. He welcomed others into his world filled with wakesurfing, alpine skiing, trap shooting, golfing, watching sports, and BBQing.

Jason and Joel were inseparable and even while living an ocean apart, they always carved out time to talk and made an effort to see each other. Their lives together as twins were lived as one; they never argued and were always kind and considerate of one another. Joel said, “A part of me is lost forever. I pray your memory will give us strength and hope to go on. Jason, you lived up to your name – healer & gift from God. Your heart of gold will shine a vibrant light in the lives of our family and remain ever-present.” Jeff, Jason’s older brother and mentor enjoyed doing daily life together with Jason. Jeff said, “Our days working together and summers spent at Lake Nacimiento and Mammoth are memories I will treasure forever. You were a constant in our family and involved in everything we did. You were my best friend. Our family’s love for you is irreplaceable.” Lew, Jason’s dad said, “Jason you were not only a son but a consummate friend. You made me proud, Jason. Your kind and gentle soul was unselfish and giving always helping your family and others. Thank you for loving and nurturing our grandchildrenÉ your nieces and nephews. A part of my broken heart is with you. If I could sit across the porch from God, I’d thank him for lending me you!”

Jason’s surviving family include his father Lew Venegas and stepmother Nina Venegas; brother Jeff (Uriah) Venegas, children Keola, Malia and Leilani; brother Joel (Julie) Venegas, children Justin and Jenna; aunts Judy Venegas Murphy and Janeen Coleman Helton; cousins Scott and Brian Helton; stepbrothers Milton (Donna) Adams, Todd (Karin) Adams, Murray (Therese) Adams; stepsister Ashley (Dan) Fox; and countless nieces and nephews. And in eternal rest Jason reunites with his family who predeceased him, his mother, Carol Coleman Venegas, grandparents Kenneth & Marion Coleman and Lewis Sr. & Regina Venegas, and uncle Peter Murphy, all from Santa Barbara.

A Celebration of Life is planned for March 12th in Santa Barbara. If you would like to attend, please contact Julie Venegas at venegas4j@gmail.com by March 1st.

In lieu of flowers, a donation may be made “In Memory of Jason Venegas” to:

Lake Nacimiento, Save the Dragon https://nrwmac.org

Elings Park, Santa Barbara, CA https://elingspark.org/

VNA Santa Barbara https://vna.health/